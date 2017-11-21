Man with hammer steals cash box from security guard in Newport

Police are appealing for information after a cash box was stolen from a guard outside Aldi on Audley Avenue, Newport last night (20 November).

The incident happened at around 11.55pm, when a man believed to be carrying a hammer, is reported to have approached a guard as he was carrying cash boxes from the store to the security van.

The man managed to take a cash box before leaving via a car driven by a second person.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “The men have left by car, a light coloured Ford Fiesta, and we are appealing for any witnesses or anybody who may have seen the vehicle being driven suspiciously in the area to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 281S of 20 November.”

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We understand that such incidents can be distressing and concerning especially for local residents. I can reassure the local community that we have a number of detectives conducting a thorough investigation following this incident and increased high visibility police reassurance patrols are being conducted within the local area and will continue for a number of days. Again, I would urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.