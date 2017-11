A man was taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision on the A41 at Tern Hill this afternoon.

The collision involving two cars and a small van happened at around 1.30pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with back pain.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington with crews using Holmatro cutting equipment to free the man.

The road was closed between the A53 and Hedley Way for a time following the collision.