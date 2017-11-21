Exporters urged to enter business awards

Small businesses in Shropshire that trade overseas are being urged to get their entries in for the regional heat of a nationwide competition before the January deadline.

The Federation of Small Business awards, which showcases the best companies across the UK, is looking for county firms to put themselves forward for the Exporter of the Year category in the West Midlands regional heats.

The criteria calls for companies that can show exceptional export achievements, which contribute to both the local and global economy.

Applications must be submitted by January 12 and expert judges will shortlist finalists by February 2. The West Midlands final is on March 16 2018 with the winners battling it out with 11 other regional finalists at the national awards at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on May 3.

The award categories are being sponsored by Global Freight, which specialises in supporting small businesses to trade overseas. The firm, which is based in Telford, Shropshire, already supports a number of customers in the county and the wider West Midlands area. Global Freight is also the sponsor of the Wales and London regional heats.

Managing Director Nicole Gunter said: “As experts in overseas trade, we are delighted to be sponsoring these awards.

“We know there are many small businesses in the area that have successful export programmes, achieved with the support of organisations such as ours, and this is the chance to gain regional and national recognition for those with a global reach.

“Our aim to further support the export growth of companies based in our home region and winning an FSB Celebrating Small Business Award is a great way to showcase your achievements and celebrate your hard work, brilliance and innovation with the chance to win a national award.”

To enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Award Exporter of the Year category, go to: www.fsbawards.co.uk/entry