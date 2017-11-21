Business invited to data protection and cyber security seminar

Businesses in Shropshire are being invited to a seminar where they can learn how to comply with strict new data protection laws and defend themselves from cyber-attacks.

General Data Protection Regulation – or GDPR as it is commonly known – will come into force in May 2018, and many businesses are unprepared or unaware of what they need to do to comply.

The seminar, being organised by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and Jelf insurance brokers, will look at how businesses can get ready for the new rules, and how they can better protect themselves from the increasing threat of cybercrime.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held on January 23 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 9.30am.

Speaking at the seminar will be Aruna Weerasooriya, of Zepko Managed Security Services, who will explain how businesses can detect and defend against attempted data breaches, such as the attack which crippled the NHS earlier this year.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, will speak about the practical steps which businesses should be taking to prepare for the introduction of the new data protection law.

He said: “From May 2018, every business will need to comply with the new, and far stricter, data protection requirements of the GDPR.

“Surveys consistently show a lack of readiness and awareness among UK businesses, so this is a great chance to understand the new provisions and how best to apply them in practice.”

Also speaking at the event will be Gemma Sword-Williams, of Jelf insurance brokers, who will advise how businesses can put the right policies in place so they can recover if hit by a cyber-attack.

She said: “In the first quarter of 2017, the number of data breaches was 39 per cent higher than the same period of 2016.

“With cybercrime now one of the fastest growing economic crimes in the UK, organisations of all sizes are a target.

“We’ll look at how cyber insurance can help you prepare for the unexpected while protecting both your reputation and your balance sheet.”

For more information and to book a place, email Lorna Feeney at lorna.feeney@beaumonts-insurance.co.uk or call 0113 220 7519 or 07834 336348.