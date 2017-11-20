Police investigate collision on A483 near Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Oswestry to come forward.

It happened on the A483 Llnyclys to Pant road at around 2.10am on Saturday 18 November and involved a blue Land Rover Discovery.

The vehicle is understood to have hit the kerb, left the carriageway, collided and ended up in a field. The passenger and the driver of the Land Rover – both 18-year-old men – suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-changing.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 70S of 18 November.