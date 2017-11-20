New beer celebrates Shropshire

A hotel near one of the county’s most popular landmarks has been chosen to launch a speciality beer celebrating all things Shropshire.

Buckatree Hall Hotel, at the foot of the Wrekin, will supply Shropshire Stout, created by Cleobury Mortimer-based Hobsons Brewery.

Reuben Crouch, commercial director at Hobsons, said: “I always enjoy coming to Buckatree Hall Hotel and seeing the bar full.

“We have worked together for a long time so we had no hesitation in offering our new beer to Buckatree first of all.”

Hobsons chose Buckatree Hall as their first outlet after the success of the Wrekin Havoc ale there last year.

Hotel general manager Wayne Jenson said: “This new beer further highlights how committed Buckatree Hall is to the local area and showcasing the very best of our county.

“A lot of people got behind Wrekin Havoc last year and it was certainly a talking point for our guests so we suspect this will be the same.

“We have a tremendous working relationship with Hobsons and are pleased to be showcasing this ale.”

Hobsons sources all its ingredients locally and prides itself on contributing to the county’s economy by working with Shropshire businesses.

The stout is a dark beer made using locally grown roasted malts and barley, local hops, water and yeast.

“It’s a great beer, think Guinness, only better!,” Wayne added.

“I am certain our customers will take to it. Guinness is one of the most successful beer brands in the world.

“Hobsons Shropshire Stout is easily on a par with taste and quality.”

Other locations across the county are set to get their deliveries of Shropshire Stout in the coming weeks ready for Christmas.