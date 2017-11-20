Match Preview: Bury V Shrewsbury Town

Red-hot favourites Shrewsbury Town must avoid complacency as they travel to bottom side Bury.

Shrewsbury Town’s dramatic 2-1 victory against Rotherham United, coupled with Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 home defeat against Bradford City – ensured that Paul Hurst’s outfit are four points clear at the top of League One.

But that victory against the Millers came with a price; as Captain Abu Ogogo received his marching orders, meaning he could serve a three match ban.

Junior Brown will miss the rest of the campaign with cruciate ligament damage, whilst Niall Ennis (knee) remains absent.

Salop have won 19 of their meetings against the Shakers, drawing 17, and losing 24.

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Lowe is temporarily in the dugout for the home side. Lowe scored 37 times for Salop in 194 appearances during a five year spell at the club.

But he is unlikely to land the post on a full time basis, owing to disappointing results such as a 3-0 home FA Cup defeat against non-league Woking.

Craig Jones (groin) and Stephen Dawson (knee) are continuing their recovery from their respective injuries. Goalkeeper Joe Murphy (knee) is unlikely to be risked.

Bury who have secured just 13 points so far this season, lost 3-0 against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Possible Line Ups:

Bury: (5-3-2)

38. Fasan, 17. Humphrey, 14. Edwards, 6. O’Connell, 15. Aldred, 3. Leigh, 4. Tutte, 13. Reilly, 31. Danns, 11. Ajose, 33. Bunn

Subs: 7. Maguire, 12. Williams, 22. Sang, 26. O’Shea, 29. Smith, 30. Ince, 42. Maloney

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 20. Nolan, 16. B. Morris, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V Gillingham

Bradford V Scunthorpe

Charlton V Rochdale

MK Dons V Southend

Oldham V AFC Wimbledon

Oxford V Blackburn

Peterborough V Portsmouth

Plymouth V Northampton

Walsall V Fleetwood

Wigan V Doncaster

Preview by: Ryan Hillback