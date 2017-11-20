Illegal traveller encampment cleared from Telford sports centre

Telford & Wrekin Council have cleared a large illegal encampment including horses, caravans and vehicles from a Dawley Sports Centre.

The collection of horses, five caravans and six vehicles arrived overnight at the Phoenix Sports Centre and reported to Telford & Wrekin Council on the morning of Friday 17 November.

The Council’s Community Safety and Environmental Enforcement officers and West Mercia Police visited the site that morning and offered the travellers the the opportunity to move onto the Council’s Transit Site under the section 62 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1194.The transit site allows travellers to stay, for a fee that includes a deposit and weekly rent, for up to three months.

This offer was turned down and a “Notice to Quit” the borough was served and they cleared the site shortly after 2pm.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for enforcement said: “Once again, our enforcement officers acted swiftly.

“Having been served the Notice to Quit, the travellers who set up camp in Dawley on Friday morning face being moved on, arrested and their vehicles seized if they were to park up somewhere else across the borough.

“Our ability to provide travellers alternative accommodation at our temporary Transit Site gives us the opportunity to resolve issues quickly, even if the offer is turned down.

“I am pleased that again, we have been able to reach a swift resolution.”