The Telford Centre set for fun packed Christmas lights switch on today

The Telford Centre hosts a fun-packed Christmas lights switch on today, with free family entertainment from 11am.

Kick-starting the celebrations will be the arrival of Santa and his team of trusty elves who will be taking up residence in the centre’s Grotto from 9am.

The largest snow lion to walk the earth will arrive at The Telford Centre from 1pm to 5pm. The spellbinding creature, accompanied by the Red Queen combined animatronic puppetry with breath-taking realism, is set to astound and delight both children and adults alike.

Also featured during the day will be the magical Winter Fairy, the stunning Christmas Snow Chariot, incredible Christmas Bells and Nott the enchanted character. Plus there will be a host of other fantastic Christmas family fun to be had during the day.

The light switch on will be at 5pm in Sherwood Square by Debenhams.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at The Telford Centre, said: “Christmas is an exciting time of the year, and our light switch on is always a key attraction for festive shoppers. We’re confident that this year’s fun-filled celebrations will be bigger and better.

“We have a great selection of entertainment on offer during our day of free family entertainment, including magical surprises throughout the centre and the return of Santa’s grotto, offering something for everyone.

“The light switch on event provides the perfect opportunity for shoppers to get a head start on their Christmas shopping, with over 160 shops to choose from including a range of high street, speciality stores and eateries.

“We look forward to welcoming shoppers in the centre on Saturday 18th November to celebrate the start of the festive season at the Telford Centre.”