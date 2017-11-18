Match Report: Rotherham United 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

A dramatic contest ends with a late winner for Shrewsbury Town despite spending a large portion of the second half with ten men.

Shrewsbury Town fans have two reasons to celebrate tonight. Firstly, Sunderland are set to appoint Chris Coleman as their new manager, ending speculation that Paul Hurst would be moving to Wearside. Secondly, a 93rd minute winner from Stefan Payne extends Salop’s lead at the top to four points.

Jon Nolan put the hosts ahead in the first half. Town were reduced to ten men, as Captain Abu Ogogo was dismissed for a high challenge on Shaun Cummings.

Brighton loanee Richie Towell notched an equaliser with fifteen minutes remaining. But hotshot Stefan Payne popped up with his ninth goal of the season to record another famous victory.

The Millers began the match in the ascendency. Richie Towell clipped a free-kick into the danger area, but Dean Henderson managed to claim Will Vaulks’ header.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley raced to the byline and his cross was only cleared as far as Alex Rodman. The winger could only drag his effort wide of the target.

The home side did look the more threatening. Joe Newell’s cross flashed just over the bar.

Paul Warne’s side were handed a penalty, when Aristote Nsiala prevented Richie Towell from connecting to Shaun Cummings’ delivery.

Ipswich Town loanee Kieffer Moore, took the responsibility, but his penalty was brilliantly clawed away by Henderson.

Shrewsbury Town made the Millers pay for their failure to convert. In the 16th minute, Jon Nolan rode several challenges, before firing a low drive beyond the reaches of former Walsall goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

The visitors were buoyed by the opening goal. Shaun Whalley latched onto a poor clearance, and his powerful attempt had Richard O’Donnell needing to be alert at his near post.

Manchester United have the opportunity to recall Dean Henderson in January, but Town fans will be hoping Jose Mourinho is taking no notice of his Town heroics. Ex Charlton Athletic defender Richard Wood planted a header goalwards, but Henderson blocked the effort.

Then, Omar Beckles escaped his marker and attempted to take advantage of Shaun Whalley’s corner. However, he could only head over.

At the beginning of the second half, Dean Henderson demonstrated his qualities once more. Joe Riley’s poor back past allowed Kieffer Moore to take advantage, but Henderson stood up to the task to deny the striker.

Rotherham were continuing to pile on the pressure. Joe Newell’s low cross into the box evaded everyone though.

Shrewsbury Town could have been out of sight. Stefan Payne outmuscled Semi Ajayi, before threading a pass in-towards Jon Nolan. With the goal at his mercy, Nolan fluffed his lines as he scuffed his shot.

In the 53rd minute, the visitors were reduced to ten men. Abu Ogogo’s high and rash tackle on Shaun Cummings was punished with a red card for the skipper.

Despite the home side having the numerical advantage, Shrewsbury continued to carve out opportunities. Stefan Payne’s effort was heroically blocked by Semi Ajayi.

Rotherham began to seize the initiative. Ryan Williams blasted an effort narrowly over. With fifteen minutes left on the clock the Yorkshire outfit were back level. Joe Newell’s cross was deflected into the path of Richie Towell, who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Substitute Clarke-Harris screwed an effort wide, as Rotherham appeared to be closing in on a point.

But Stefan Payne had other ideas. The former Fulham and Barnsley forward profited from a knock-down by Carlton Morris, as he struck the ball into the roof of the net.

Town travel to Bury on Tuesday night, whilst Rotherham who drop to 8th, are at home against Wigan.

Attendance: 8,184 (699 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Rotherham United: (4-5-1)

1. O’Donnell, 25. Cummings (60), 5. Ajayi, 6. Wood (72), 3. Mattock, 23. Williams (82), 4. Vaulks, 16. Potter, 17. Towell, 22. Newell, 24. Moore

Subs: 2. Emmanuel, 7. Forde (82), 8. Frecklington (72), 10. Ball, 13. Rodak, 19. Clarke-Harris (60), 40. Wiles

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley (94), 20. Nolan, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman (77), 45. Payne

Subs: 9. C. Morris (77), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (94), 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris

Report by: Ryan Hillback

Other League One Results:

Bristol Rovers 1 – 3 AFC Wimbledon

Bury 0 – 3 Blackburn

Charlton 2 – 2 MK Dons

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Doncaster

Northampton 0 – 3 Scunthorpe

Oldham 3 – 1 Rochdale

Peterborough 0 – 1 Blackpool

Plymouth 0 – 4 Oxford

Portsmouth 1 – 0 Southend

Walsall 0 – 1 Gillingham

Wigan 1 – 2 Bradford