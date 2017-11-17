Speakers make The Shrewsbury Club’s latest sports dinner a big success

Wolves legend Steve Bull and inspirational Invictus Games gold medalist Kevin Drake were guest speakers at The Shrewsbury Club’s latest sports dinner.

They shared stories of their eventful careers with guests at the dinner held on the eve of the club staging the final of the Aegon GB Pro-Series women’s tennis tournament.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, which has recently undergone a £1.4 million refurbishment, said the night was a great success.

He added: “They were two very engaging speakers, with Kevin’s story truly inspirational.

“A sergeant in the Army, Kevin was in a vehicle which drove over an explosive device in Afghanistan in 2013. He had his left leg amputated last year and has now achieved brilliant success as a wheelchair tennis player, winning a gold medal for the UK at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

“Kevin lives in Shrewsbury and we are very proud to have him as a club member.

“Steve enjoyed an outstanding career with Wolves, scoring more than 300 goals, and is a legend at the club.

“He made his debut for the England team when he was playing in the third division and went to the 1990 World Cup.

“It was lovely to hear some of the stories from his career and also about the work he now does for the charity, with more than £400 raised on the night for the Steve Bull Foundation.”

Judy Murray, John Inverdale, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Annabel Croft have all spoken at previous sports dinners at The Shrewsbury Club.