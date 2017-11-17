Shropshire groups benefit from charity campaign

Shropshire groups who have benefited from a charity campaign which has seen more than £1.5m given to good causes nationwide have gathered to celebrate their success.

More than 1,800 charities and groups have benefited from Persimmon Homes’ hugely successful Community Champions campaign nationwide, including more than 60 from the company’s West Midlands branch, which covers Shropshire, Staffordshire and parts of the West Midlands.

Some of the winners met at the region’s head office in Wolverhampton for a coffee morning to celebrate not only the success of Community Champions, but also the region’s support for Compton Hospice, having raised thousands of pounds for the organisation as their chosen charity.

Stephen Cleveley, director in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “More than £1.53m has been donated to good causes across the UK since the launch of Community Champions in March 2015.

“That includes around £60,000 to groups within our particular operating area. That is something we can be extremely proud of. It was fantastic to invite the winners to the coffee morning and to put names to some faces.

“All of these charities do amazing work and it was very interesting to hear what they have spent the money on.”

Attendees included representatives from Central Youth Theatre, Bicton Bowling Club, Lyra Can – a campaign to take two-year-old Lyra to Slovakia for much-needed treatment – Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew, Newport St George’s Day Committee, Purple Wings, Stone Community Hub, and Kerrie Gibbs, who is fundraising to help her three-year-old son, Henry, receive life-changing surgery.

On top of Community Champions, Persimmon Homes runs another campaign, Healthy Communities, which sees £22,500 donated to youth sports clubs or young sports people each month.

Next year, an overall Healthy Communities winner will scoop a £200,000 jackpot, with runners-up prizes of £50,000 and £5,000.

Stephen added: “Both Community Champions and Healthy Communities are still up and running so I’d encourage people to get online and apply.”

To find out more or to enter, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.