New signs for scrap dealers in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council is making it even easier to tell if a scrap metal dealer is legal and licensed.

Dealers who are licensed with the Council have been given large magnetic red signs (pictured) to put on their vehicles while they are working. This will be in addition to the current red and white badge that they are required to display on their windscreen.

It’s the latest in the Council’s crackdown on rogue dealers who collect scrap from residents, take their money, then fly-tip.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement said: “Don’t leave anything out for scrap dealers and don’t use a dealer that you haven’t pre-booked and checked out first. “We are aware that some people knock on doors offering to take away scrap which then ends up fly-tipped.

“If you have something that needs to be disposed of, pre-book a licensed dealer. “We currently have 14 licensed dealers in the borough. Feel free to check them out. Is their vehicle displaying this new red sign? Ask the scrap metal collector to show you their licence.

“We license scrap metal dealers to protect you and to protect our borough. If you use a dodgy dealer and your scrap is fly-tipped and traced back to you, you face being fined.”