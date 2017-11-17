New marketing manager appointed at Pure Telecom

A marketing manager has been appointed at an expanding Shropshire-based telecoms firm.

Sharon Hutchinson has been recruited to the newly-created role at Pure Telecom, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park.

She has moved from Halls Auctioneers of Shrewsbury where she oversaw all marketing activity, including print, digital and social media, for the past decade.

Previously Sharon was marketing manager at the Enta Group of Telford, an IT distributor and telecoms company working with a wide range of manufacturers such as Microsoft, BT, Fujitsu and D-Link.

She commented: “I am so excited to be joining Pure Telecom and look forward to working with a great team to grow their presence both locally and regionally over the coming months and years.

“One of Pure’s core beliefs is to take care of their customers and give them the best service possible, which is one of the main reasons I chose to take this new job.”