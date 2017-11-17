Mud run team raises more than £3,000 to help young boy take his first steps unaided

More than £3,000 was raised for a campaign to help a three-year-old boy take his first steps unaided after fundraisers took on the UK Mud Run.

The run took place in Eaton Mascott, near Shrewsbury, on Saturday when hundreds of people faced mud pits, lake dunks, water slides and more.

Among them was a team of five running for Stop Being Tight, a campaign to raise the funding for Henry Gibbs to fight muscle tightness caused by cerebral palsy and give him the opportunity to walk independently.

Carmen Roldán Blasco, of Bayston Hill, decided to head up a team and take on the challenge of a 12k run over some of Shropshire’s “toughest terrain”.

Carmen works at Psycle Interactive in Whitchurch alongside Henry’s dad Jacob, who also took on the run.

They were joined by Rachel Hancock, 44, of Hitchin, Hollie Cale, 32, of Shrewsbury, and Rhea Alton, 36, of Bayston Hill.

Carmen said: “I have known Jacob since October 2014 – at that point Henry was only four months old and had already proven to be a real fighter!

“When Jacob told me he and his wife Kerrie had started a fundraising campaign so Henry could have a life-changing operation I knew I wanted to help them to reach the target.

“After doing a bit of research I found out about the UK Mud Run. A 12k run in mid-November seemed to be a really tough challenge.

“I managed to convince a group of friends and we all started to spread the word, sharing Henry’s story and asking for sponsorship.

“The run was really tough. It took us more than 2 hours to go over all the obstacles. I don’t think any of us had ever done anything like this before, but it was definitely worth it!

“I am so pleased with the money we have raised, and I am sure there will be more to come.”

Henry was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy in 2016 at the age of two and without specialist surgery and follow-up physiotherapy he faces regular leg casting throughout his life and ultimately will need a wheelchair.

The campaign aims to raise the £50,000 needed for Henry to have selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and the necessary physiotherapy.

Total fundraising now stands at just over £27,000, with 55 people already having taken on challenges.

The UK Mud Run is described as a run tackling the elements, Shropshire’s toughest terrain and raw obstacles designed to test stamina, strength, fitness, will-power and more.

It includes mud, hills, bog, marshland, lakes, river crossings, tunnels, mud walls, water slides, trenches, head dunks and more.

To donate to the Stop Being Tight campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/stopbeingtight

