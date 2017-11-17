Match Preview: Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst returns to face his former club as Shrewsbury Town travel to recently relegated Rotherham United.

It is the first time that Paul Hurst has faced his former club. He spent the entire of his playing career at Rotherham United; making 494 appearances during a 15 year spell.

He was a teammate of current Millers boss Paul Warne for six seasons; whilst he also has connections with many of the current Rotherham staff.

But he insists it is business as usual, with the table-toppers preparing for their first league fixture in a fortnight.

Midfielder Jon Nolan (hip) is a doubt, but may recover in time. The former Chesterfield man sustained the injury during the 5-0 FA Cup win over Aldershot.

Junior Brown is out for the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage, whilst Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (knee) remains absent.

Salop command an excellent recent record against the Yorkshire club, losing just one of the previous 12 meetings. Their last away victory against the Millers came in March 2011, as a James Collins brace and a Nicky Wroe penalty sealed a 3-1 win.

Former Shrewsbury Town winger Jon Taylor, sustained a knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers, and is likely to miss out.

Micheal Ihiekwe is suspended, after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in last week’s derby.

Midfielder Lee Frecklington has recovered from a back injury, whilst Marek Rodak is available following the completion of his international duty with the Slovakian U21’s.

Joe Mattock will return to replace Ihiekwe in defence, after serving a two-match ban.

Possible Line Ups:

Rotherham United: (4-5-1)

1. O’Donnell, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Ajayi, 6. Wood, 3. Mattock, 23. Williams, 4. Vaulks, 16. Potter, 22. Newell, 7. Forde, 24, Moore

10. Ball, 8. Frecklington, 13. Rodak, 17. Towell, 19. Clarke-Harris, 21. Yates, 40. Wiles

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 2. Riley, 4. Godfrey, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 7. Whalley, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris

Preview by: Ryan Hillback

