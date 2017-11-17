Local wine enthusiast launches Shropshire’s first wine school

A local wine enthusiast is embarking on a radical career change as he launches the county’s first independent wine education company.

Gary Carter, from Shrewsbury, is launching Shropshire Wine School, offering an exciting range of tastings and courses for those who are keen to learn more about wine.

Used to travelling around Europe working in a €billion multinational business, this new venture will bring Gary back to his home town of Shrewsbury to begin his own personal wine business adventure on a very local scale.

Shropshire Wine School is the latest addition to the successful and rapidly expanding www.localwineschool.com family – a UK-wide network of more than 25 independent wine schools established in 2000 in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The school will offer tastings at all levels from introductory evenings to 8-week courses, and Saturday wine experiences including Champagne and lunch. Food and wine matching workshops as well as unique wine tasting experiences for corporate and private clients will also feature at the school.

Gary will also, in 2018, be bringing professional wine training to Shropshire as the region’s only provider of WSET courses. Demand for these courses, the world’s leading wine qualification, is growing internationally as bars and restaurants recognise the need to offer professional training to their staff. The courses are also popular with wine enthusiasts wishing to attain a professional wine qualification.

Gary was first inspired to learn more about the world of wine by local wine personality Robin Butler. Gary said: “Opening the wine school will be a fitting tribute to Robin, my close friend and mentor, who sadly passed away recently.”

He added: “We aim to help customers navigate the sometimes confusing world of wine and encourage them to discover new wines. All of our events are designed to be fun and informative with a focus on enjoying wine with like-minded people in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

“Shrewsbury is a beautiful town with a thriving local food and drink scene and Shropshire Wine School will be seeking to complement and support local businesses wherever possible.”

The wine school will operate from rooms in the beautiful Lion Hotel, a Grade 1 Listed 16th Century coaching inn and hotel in Shrewsbury. Located in the heart of the historic town, the venue combines stunning 16th Century architecture with a warm and friendly character.

The school opens its doors in February 2018, but places are available to book now on www.shropshirewineschool.com, in plenty of time to buy a very special Christmas present.