Join exercise takes place between RAF Shawbury security force and Police armed response teams

Members of the RAF Shawbury security force and armed response teams from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police yesterday conducted the first ever combined training exercise in the country.

The aim of the exercise was to test and evaluate the joint response to a security threat, and to develop the tactics and interoperability between military personnel and civilian police.

The exercise tested the responses of the RAF Shawbury Quick Reaction Force and the armed response teams from the Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police in apprehending simulated armed intruders.

The scenario was coordinated by the RAF Shawbury Police and the combined Operational Planning Unit of the Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, who worked together to ensure that the exercise was effective, co-ordinated and tested both of their individual contingency plans.

When asked about the exercise, Squadron Leader Darren Brady, Officer Commanding Operations Squadron at RAF Shawbury said:

“This is the first exercise of its kind whereby a RAF unit was involved in a live security exercise with local police forces. Both the police and the military already have plans in place for security incidents; however, this was the first time that military and civilian contingency plans were exercised in tandem. This exercise has enabled us to share best practice, develop closer ties at all levels and respond collaboratively to any security threat.”

Chief Inspector James Dunn said:

“Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police regularly train, plan and prepare for a wide number of situations as this helps us to ensure that our response is effective and well-coordinated. Both the alliance armed response teams and RAF Shawbury security force performed impressively today and this exercise provided us with a unique and valuable opportunity to train in a realistic environment alongside our RAF partners.”

The exercise took place within the boundaries of RAF Shawbury.