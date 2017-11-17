Date announced for the return of Shropshire’s classical music festival

A date has been set for the return of a classical music festival in Shropshire with organisers forced to release tickets early due to popular demand.

Proms and Prosecco in the Park will be held on September 8, at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport, to coincide with the Last Night of the Proms.

It follows the success of this summer’s inaugural event which attracted 1,600 prom-goers from Shropshire, neighbouring Staffordshire and as far afield as Yorkshire and Cornwall.

Organisers had planned to release tickets for sale in the new year but following unexpected demand from fans, they have been forced to open up the box office early.

Esther Wright, director of Fizz Festivals Ltd, which organises the event, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of Proms and Prosecco in the Park in 2018.

“This summer was a first for the event and we were delighted with the turn-out despite the great British weather. Feedback from those who attended has been fantastic and we have been inundated with requests to start selling tickets for 2018 before Christmas.

“Many people are really buying into the idea of shopping locally this festive season and fans of the event are wanting to buy tickets for family and friends as gifts, which is amazing.

“We have therefore responded to this demand by releasing tickets for sale earlier than originally planned.”

The festival line-up is yet to be announced but it will include top performers and artists from across the UK. There will also be food and drink stalls, children’s entertainment and a dedicated Prosecco bar – new for 2018.

Esther added: “We are still in the very early stages of planning for the 2018 event but we hope to be able to announce the line-up towards the end of Spring.

“It’s going to be another spectacular event with gates opening at 2pm and music from 3pm until 9pm. The ethos of Proms and the Prosecco is to make classical music accessible to everyone so it really is an event for the whole family.”

At this year’s event, the audience was treated to a spectacular programme of performances which included Telford-born singer-songwriter Alexandra Jayne as well as The Cosford Military Wives Choir.

Soprano Emily Haig headlined the family-friendly festival and led a grand finale of classical Prom favourites including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

Visitors also enjoyed performances from tenor Jack Foley, the Prima Wind Quintet, the Camerata of London Chamber Orchestra and the Amadeus Brass Quintet. Birmingham-based musical director David Lane accompanied most performances on the piano.

Proms and Prosecco in the Park was the first event to be held by Fizz Festivals. As well as planning for the event’s return next year Esther, who also runs events management and consultancy company ElevenTen, revealed she was also working behind the scenes to organise some smaller music events in the new year and details of these will be released soon.