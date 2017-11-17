BT’s Network Centre in Oswestry does its bit for BBC’s Children in Need

BT’s Network Management Centre in Oswestry is again gearing up to ensure BBC’s Children in Need night runs as smoothly as possible.

The centre, which employs people from around the UK, is the eyes and ears of the UK’s and international voice networks.

It ensures the smooth running of phone lines and communications networks 24-hours-a-day – and especially during telethons like Children in Need.

It promises to be a busy weekend for the centre with the Children in Need telethon this evening, followed by the latest rounds of Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor.

Paul Price, a technical operative at BT’s network centre, said: “Once again we’re gearing up for an extra 200,000 calls across our network during Children in Need, which is broadcast from 7pm on Friday into the early hours of Saturday.

“As usual our main objective will be to ensure all calls get through to Children in Need, without compromising service to other customers around the country.

“BT’s technology ensures the calls are distributed evenly across all of the Children in Need answering centres, so as many people as possible can get through to make their donation during the course of the evening.

“As usual we’ll have extra people on duty at our network centre here in Oswestry, who will be constantly monitoring the level of calls across our network.

“Whilst most of what we do is computer-based, we’ll also have a watchful eye on the programme itself, because there are often very sad interviews and emotive appeals during the show that always trigger a sudden increase in calls from the general public – but we’ll be ready.”

BT has supported the BBC Children in Need charity since it formed in 1980 by providing the telephone network management and call centres to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people.

In addition to the Network Management Centre’s ‘eyes and ears’ technical role, BT will also be operating five call centres on the night in Glasgow, Leicester, Lincoln, Newcastle, and Warrington, with hundreds of BT volunteers taking part.