Art exhibition pops up at south Shropshire charity shop

A charity shop in south Shropshire is to host its first ever art exhibition in the run up to Christmas.

The gallery, showcasing local artists, will be at Renaissance in Tower Street, Ludlow, from Friday 17th November.

Buscall Gallery Art Room Trust, a charity involved in Pop–Up Art Exhibitions, is teaming up with The Furniture Scheme, which owns Renaissance, to add a little colour to their shop and raise funds.

BG Art has been based in Yorkshire for five years but owner Nicola Buscall has recently moved to Shropshire.

She said: “I have worked with a range of partners staging exhibitions and running galleries in the Dales and Harrogate since 2000 so I am very excited to start working in Shropshire.

“The main aim is to promote the art of professional artists, particularly that of young talented artists and also that of mature but as yet unaccepted artists, making their art accessible to the public.

“We have mainly been working in empty commercial space to keep our high streets alive but I was delighted when The Furniture Scheme said they would like to host an exhibition at their busy store.

“We volunteer our time and all profit will go to the charity to help fund the vital work they do in Ludlow and beyond.”

The Furniture Scheme supports local people in crisis or in need by selling second hand furniture, restoring donated furniture and selling books to raise funds for training programmes and starter packs for people in new houses.

Renaissance will operate as normal during the exhibition with the art complementing the furniture displays.