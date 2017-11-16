A local American Smoke House is giving one lucky person the chance to win £750, as well as raising funds for charity and local projects in the village of Ford, Shrewsbury.

SMOKE STOP is offering pre-booked customers the opportunity to take on its famous “Boston BellyBuster” challenge on Friday 1 December.

Over 60% of available places have been booked and competitive eaters are not allowed.

Each burger will be weighed in front of its hopeful attempter and after 90 minutes, it will be weighed again. Whoever has eaten the most (by weight and then time) is guaranteed to win £750, with a further £250 donated to a registered charity of the winners’ choice. The SMOKE STOP will also donate 10% of bar takings on the night towards the purchase a defibrillator for Ford village.

The super-sized burger compromises:

– One beef home-made patty, weighing in at 5.5 pounds

– 10 slices of cheese

– 10 slices of bacon

– 10 onion rings

– Four pickles

All neatly served up on a whopping 12 inch custom-made bun.

SMOKE STOP owners, David Ferris and Tracey Perry, took over the popular American Smoke House restaurant in July 2016 and have ensured that the all-American eating challenges remain a unique feature of the establishment.

You can visit www.smokestopbbq.co.uk to see their newly launched menu and call 01743 851944 to book your place in the BellyBuster challenge.

Go along and soak up the amazing atmosphere at the Smoke Stop… Get involved, have some fun and help raise funds for charity.

SMOKE STOP, the first authentic smokehouse in Shropshire, is located on Welshpool Road, Ford, Shrewsbury, SY5 9LH, open seven days a week. Serving American comfort food smoked low and slow in their site smokers for up to 14 hours. You can also grab delicious American shakes and sodas or try their warming bourbons.