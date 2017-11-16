Police name Market Drayton woman who died following crash near Stafford

A woman who died following a collision near Stafford on Monday has been named as 26-year-old Katie Bennett from Market Drayton.

The collision happened on the A51 near to the junction with Tolldish Lane, Great Haywood, at around 8.45pm on Monday evening.

The car Katie was driving, an Audi A3, was involved in a collision with a Scania Tanker truck.

Katie was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital but passed away during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Katie’s family at this difficult time. The family are receiving the appropriate care and support from specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected whilst they come to terms with their loss.”