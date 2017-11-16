Historic former Oswestry restaurant offers exciting potential

A historic former restaurant in Oswestry, which has the potential for residential and commercial redevelopment, is on the market.

Formerly The Dining Rooms on Welsh Walls, the iconic property dates back to 1841 and has a distinguished history.

Initially The National School, it catered for infant and junior children with the provision of headmaster accommodation.

It closed in 1985 but was given a new lease in life in 1992 when its current owners opened The Walls restaurant, later changing its name to The Dining Rooms, which enjoyed an unrivalled reputation.

It closed its doors last year when the owners retired and offers in the region of £525,000 are now invited for the Freehold interest.

Towler Shaw Roberts has been instructed to market the property, with Amie Lingwood, along with Toby Shaw, handling the sale.

Ms Lingwood said: “It’s a unique property which is seen an an iconic and much loved landmark in the area.

“The extensive accommodation boasts many characterful features. The property is also not listed which is advantageous to potential buyers.

“A pre-application has been made for a residential conversion with the potential for up to 10 homes.

“The scheme would involve converting the existing building into seven dwellings of between two to four-bedrooms. There would also be an opportunity of up to three more new homes being located within the grounds.

“There is also scope for the property to be retained as a restaurant, offering many options, and it also benefits from extensive car parking facilities.”