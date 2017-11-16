Cannabis plants found left at car park in Bridgnorth

Police have seized a quantity of small cannabis plants that were left on a car park in Bridgnorth.
The plants were reported to police yesterday. It is thought that someone was growing the plants and then had a change of mind when they considered the consequences of getting caught with them.
If you witnessed anything that you believe may assist the Police in identifying who left the cannabis plants in the car park, please call 101 and refer to incident 0114S 151117.
If the owner of these plants that we found this am would like to contact us we would love to get them back to you… pic.twitter.com/oPnSMspAyU
— Bridgnorth SNT (@BridgnorthCops) November 15, 2017