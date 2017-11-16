Cancer Information Bus to visit Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Cancer information and support is coming to Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Saturday 25 November, courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service.

The Macmillan “Betty” bus with a team of cancer information specialists onboard will be stopping off before the football match to answer questions, give advice and inform people about local cancer services and support. The service is open to anyone, no matter what your concern – whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a loved one or carer for someone who is.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan Cancer Support is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Lung cancer is common in both men and women, with around 46,000 cases diagnosed every year. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers get it too. More than four in 10 people diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK are aged 75 and over.

Danielle Mellows, Cancer Information Specialist at Macmillan, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference. Don’t be scared if you have symptoms, get them checked.”

The most common symptoms of lung cancer are:

– A cough that lasts for three weeks or more

– A change in a cough you have had for a long time

– A chest infection that doesn’t get better, or repeated chest infections

– Feeling breathless for no reason

– Coughing up blood

– A hoarse voice that lasts for three weeks or more

– Pain in your chest or shoulder that doesn’t get better

Danielle added: “Most people with these symptoms do not have lung cancer, they can be caused by other things. However, if do you have symptoms, don’t ignore them, see your doctor. If you do have cancer, the sooner it’s found, the better.”

“On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo