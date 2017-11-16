Appeal to locate teenage boy last seen at Donnington Bonfire

Police are appealing for help to locate a 15-year-old boy from Dyfed-Powys area of Wales, last seen at Donnington Bonfire in Telford.

Mark Cotte was last seen at around 10pm at the event on Saturday 11 November.

Mark is described as mixed race, 5ft 6in in height, slim build, with short black afro style hair; he was last seen wearing a dark blue north face jacket.

It is believed that he has links to the Crawley area of Sussex and Dyfed-Powys area of Wales.

Police are concerned for his safety and welfare and are appealing for any sightings to be reported as a matter of urgency.

If you have seen Mark or know or his whereabouts, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 769s of 11 November 2017.