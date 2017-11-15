Van fire causes delays for motorists using A442 in Telford

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Motorists using the A442 Queensway heading towards the Randlay Interchange from Stirchley faced delays following a vehicle fire this afternoon.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Tweedale and Wellington to the fire at just after 4pm this afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put out the fire involving a transit van.

Police were also called to the scene.

Motorists faced delays of over 30 minutes from the Sutton Hill roundabout.

The vehicle has since been removed.

