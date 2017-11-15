Two charged over theft of purse at supermarket in Oswestry

Police investigating the theft of a purse from an elderly lady at a supermarket in Oswestry have charged two men.

An 87-year-old woman was the victim of the distraction theft which took place at Aldi in Oswald Road, Oswestry, on 24 October.

Following the theft, police released a CCTV video of the crime which was widely shared on social media and news websites.

The two men were arrested by police yesterday.

Catalin-mihai Verea, aged 44 and Florin-iulian Bajanaru, aged 38, who are both from Smethwick, have each been charged with theft from a person.

They have both been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 November 2017.