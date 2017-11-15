Telford businesswoman reaches UK Toastmasters’ district competition finals

Sam Warner of Telford-based Get Your Message Across competed and kept winning at multiple levels to reach the District level public speaking finals of Toastmasters UK, at its Steel City Conference, held in Sheffield earlier this month.

Sam is a founder member of Shropshire Speakers Club, started in 2010 (a membership community club affiliated to the global public speaking and leadership organization, Toastmasters International), and is an enthusiastic and active member of the Club.

Sam represented Shropshire Speakers in the Table Topics contest at the Area final in Knowle, the Division final in Nottingham and the England (north of London), Scotland and Ireland District 71 finals in Sheffield.

Sam commented, “I felt very proud, standing on the stage in front of over 200 fellow Toastmasters; one of ten contestants in the Grand Final. All ten of us had achieved so much to be there, and it reminded me of the first time I got up and spoke at my very first Toastmasters meeting nearly 8 years ago. The excitement and nervous energy coursing through my veins made the experience unforgettable.”

She added, “Our annual contests are a fun optional part of Toastmasters and a great way to help people develop their public speaking skills. It’s a real step up into a higher level of self-awareness and self-discipline that’s not for everyone, but I know I have certainly got the bug now and will be competing again in the future.”

Twice a year Toastmasters International holds speaking contests. Each autumn thousands of Toastmasters around the world take part in the Humorous Speech and Table Topics contests. Table Topics is an impromptu speaking competition where contestants are given their topic as they approach the stage and are judged on the best two-minute response to the topic.

Club President, Mags O’Brien noted, “Sam has been instrumental in the success of our Club and we are delighted to see her great public speaking skills being recognized at such a high level within Toastmasters. She may not have won the national competition this year, but she is a ‘winner’ in our eyes and a great inspiration to all our members”.

Mags added, “What’s great about Toastmasters is its accessibility – whether you want to compete in national competitions, promote your business, secure a promotion at work or nail that wedding speech, there is a welcoming and supportive environment in which to practice and improve”.

Shropshire Speakers meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at The Ramada Hotel, Telford from 7.20pm-9.30pm and guests are welcome to come along for free.