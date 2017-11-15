Shrewsbury’s charity bonfire and fireworks spectacular raises more than £10,000

Shrewsbury’s charity bonfire and fireworks spectacular has been declared a success after raising more than £10,000 for charity.

More than 6,500 people enjoyed two spectacular fireworks displays at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on November 4.

The event came in for some criticism last year due to overcrowding and traffic delays, but there were no such complaints this time around.

Ian Bebbington, showground manager, said a lot of thought and preparation had gone into ensuring the event was enjoyable for everyone.

“The main change we made was adding an extra fireworks display at 6.15pm so that those with young children were able to leave earlier if they wished,” he said.

“We then had the main display at 7.45pm, but both displays were so good everyone was delighted whether they stayed for both or left after the first one.

“We also made sure we had a bigger fairground than last year, there was a free sparkler area for children, plenty of food stalls and live music.

“A lot of time and effort went into the organisation and we are just delighted that everyone had a good time.

“We have had lots of positive feedback which has been really heartening, especially after the difficulties of last year when we were overwhelmed by the number of people who came and there were a lot of delays getting in and out.

“We estimated just over 6,500 people came on Saturday, which is slightly lower than last year, but still far higher than the average attendance of previous years, which was typically 2,000 to 3,000.”

More than £10,000 from the event went to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society Charity ‘The Rural Charity’ which makes various community donations to various groups and organisations over the year, as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.

About £400 was also raised for the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity on the night, and Bryn Hafren Primary School raised about the same from donations for their children’s sparkler stall.