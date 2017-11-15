New contracts support healthy outlook for building contractor

A building contractor has secured contracts worth more than £1.5m across the health sector in Shropshire, Mid and North Wales.

Pave Aways is building two new extensions at Corwen Health Centre, together with internal alterations, remodelling of the existing two storey facility and asbestos removal works, for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, that are on course for completion in April next year.

The firm has also been commissioned to construct the shell of a new data centre building at Wrexham Maelor Hospital for the Health Board, with associated underground drainage.

The project includes new ducting within the main hospital, the construction of additional car parking spaces and underground ducts as part of a 14-week programme of work.

Pave Aways is also working on an extension with internal and remodelling at Bala Health Centre for the same client with an 18-week schedule due to complete in February.

In Shropshire, it is carrying out conversion and refurbishment works to form a suite of offices within the outpatients building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

The recent contract wins are not the first foray into the health sector for Pave Aways. The firm, which is based at Knockin, near Oswestry, has completed projects worth £12m at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen over the years and continues to support the hospital with infrastructure at its annual fundraising fete.

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said it was the firm’s experience in the sector that had helped it to secure the new work.

“Our experience of working within this arena gives us an insight into the unique challenges of working on these busy sites while they remain operational.

“We have the knowledge and skills to be able to deliver the projects on time and on budget while ensuring that the day-to-day business of caring for patients is not disrupted.”

Steven said the healthcare contracts were one of the strands of work underpinning the firm’s plans for future growth.

“The next quarter over Christmas and up to March is traditionally the quietest time of year but we’re actually seeing an upturn in the number of projects we are working on.

“As a company, we are fortunate to be operating across a wide range of sectors including education, manufacturing and health which is part of our strategy to support the ambitious growth plans we have.”