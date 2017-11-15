New apprentices underpin law firm’s plans for future growth

A Shropshire law firm has welcomed a new intake of apprentices as part of its long-term strategy for success.

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices in Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Willenhall has added four new apprentices to its growing team.

Chloe Turner and Abigail Noakes have taken up roles as apprentice solicitors in Wolverhampton with Chloe joining the Residential Property department and Abigail working in the Family team.

Rowan Jones has been appointed as an apprentice paralegal in the Town & Country Planning department in Telford while Jacob Evans is a Business Support Apprentice in the firm’s IT department in Wolverhampton.

The quartet join FBC Manby Bowdler’s first intake of apprentices who started last year.

Lillie Pritchard and Alyisha Arblaster were the firm’s first Apprentice Solicitors who are undergoing a full-time six-year programme that will lead to an LLB (Hons) degree in Legal Practice and their qualification as solicitors.

Lillie is currently working with the Serious Injury and Clinical Negligence team while Alyisha is working in the Litigation department.

Business Administration apprentices Jade Higgins and Dixie Whitten are still in post with Jade taking on a permanent role in the Business Support Team and Dixie working as a Marketing Assistant.

FBC Manby Bowdler was one of the first law firms in the region to offer a work-based learning route to qualify as a solicitor when it launched its apprenticeship scheme last year.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We made the decision to continue with the apprenticeship programme after a very successful first year. As a business, we need to attract the next generation of lawyers and other staff to support the firm’s development in the future.

“The traditional route to become a lawyer through a university education is not an option for everyone and we are focused on bringing the right people to our business to help it grow and thrive.

“Our people are our biggest asset and I am sure that Chloe, Abigail, Rowan and Jacob will become a key part of the team.”