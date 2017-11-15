Man arrested following incident in Ellesmere

Police were called to a property on Scotland Street in Ellesmere at around 11.20pm last night, following reports of disorder and criminal damage.

Officers attended, and the property was evacuated for around two hours while the incident, which is not thought to be terrorism-related, was ongoing.

A 35-year-old man from Ellesmere was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, criminal damage and a public order offence.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.