Major milestone for Shropshire agency

One of Shropshire’s leading strategic PR and communications agencies is celebrating ten years since first opening its doors.

With an ever-growing portfolio of national clients spanning the property, healthcare, manufacturing and B2B sectors, Zen Communications is marking its 10th year in style with the continued growth of its team and the securing of several new prestigious contracts, which has seen its turnover increase 57% from 2016.

“Having spent over 10 years heading up national PR campaigns, I decided to bring my expertise back to my home turf in Shropshire and set up Zen, which is certainly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” explained Felicity Wingrove, Managing Director of Zen Communications.

“Now, a decade on, the team has grown to eight and we have a fabulous portfolio of clients that we’re truly proud to work with, who are all leading the way in their respective fields. It’s certainly an exciting time for the whole team as we’re currently expanding again and have just taken on a new Relationship Manager which is set to position us for further growth across key industries.”

Among its clients, Zen represents Paycare, a leading health cash plan provider based in the Midlands, Go Plant, The Property Franchise Group, an AIM listed property group which includes brands such as Martin & Co, and Eurofins, a leader in worldwide laboratory testing.

“At Zen it isn’t run-of-the-mill account handling – we’re very much an integral part of our client’s teams, providing strategic communications advice and guiding or challenging where needed, but always focusing on providing clients with commercially-aligned coverage which most impacts their own clients, prospects and the wider community. We’re hugely excited about the future of Zen and in marking many more big milestones in the years to come!”