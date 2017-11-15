The region’s largest Winter Festival returns to Shrewsbury for 2017 and will be the perfect event to really get your Christmas started.

On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December more than 200 local food, drink and craft producers will be setting up their stalls in Shrewsbury Quarry park with plenty of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From limited edition silver and gold contemporary jewellery and vintage inspired shabby chic gifts to alcapa accessories tasty homemade treats and beautiful homeware, the shopping avenues will be packed with small regional artisans. It’s the perfect opportunity to buy local and pick up a unique gift for family, friends or work colleagues. Dress your house for Christmas too with mistletoe and gorgeous handmade wreaths.

No winter festival would be complete without plenty of activities for little ones. Sponsored by Rybrook BMW, the kids area will be alive with circus skills, pottery painting, storytelling and elf workshops in which kids can make everything from tree decorations to cards, tags, reindeer food, lanterns and newspaper stars. There will also be gingerbread decoration workshops, donkeys, lambs and gorgeous Alpacas making our very own Shropshire Nativity!

The DM Recruitment area will see giant games and fun for the youngsters including inflatable Santa Slide, table football, giant jenga, chess and more. The Nick Jones Wealth Planning Giant Snow Globe lets the whole family have guaranteed snow for a fantastic winter picture. The cinema tipi will be showing festive films, or you can meet Santa and also support the Shrewsbury Ark while enjoying mulled wine and mince pies.

Around and outside the festival there is plenty going on too. Whether it’s a hot chocolate and toasting marshmallows in one of the cosy onsite tipi’s or mulled wine and carols and a huge festive singalong in the huge marquee, the Shrewsbury Winter Festival will definitely get you in the festive spirit!

St Chad’s has its Christmas Tree Festival at the same time and is well worth a visit. With over 40 trees decorated in their stunning location

Tickets are just £12 in advance for families (2 adults and up to 3 children aged 3-14) or £6.00 for adults and £2.00 for children.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.shrewsburychristmas.co.uk