A 26-year-old woman from the Market Drayton area has died following a collision near Stafford last night.

The woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

The collision happened on the A51 near to the junction with Tolldish Lane, Great Haywood, at around 8.45pm, and involved a black Audi A3 and white Scania Tanker truck.

The woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.