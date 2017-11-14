Two arrested in connection with the theft of purse at supermarket in Oswestry

Police have today arrested two people in connection with the theft of a purse from an elderly lady in Oswestry last month.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody at this time.

An 87-year-old woman was the victim of the distraction theft which took place at Aldi in Oswald Road, Oswestry, on 24 October.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page set up by Oswestry resident Amanda Williams in aid of the victim raised £4,720 pounds after news of the crime was shared on social media.