New venue for Shrewsbury’s Chocolate Festival

Shrewsbury’s annual Chocolate Festival returns on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th November in the new location of Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

The festival is relocating due to an increase in visitor numbers and to allow the festival to grow. In previous years the festival was located at St Mary’s Church and last year saw over 6,000 visitors attend.

The festival which is free to enter has something for all ages includes workshops, a demo stage and activities for young children.

Exhibitors range from bean to bar producers who source single origin beans to create award-winning chocolate bars, chocolatiers who produce truffles, and chocolates. Plus nougat, fudge, enrobed confectionery such as nuts, butterscotch, chocolate fountain, churros, brownies, energy balls, raw chocolate, carob, chocolate beer, mulled wine, Italian Savoury and Sweets goodies, flavoured liqueurs and cocktails.

Caterers at the festival include crepes, toasties, Caribbean and African food, Coffee and hot refreshments including real ale from Hobsons Brewery.

Festival organiser, Julia Viani said: “We have over 30 exhibitors at this year’s event who are all specialised in celebrating high-quality chocolate.

“All the chocolatiers exhibiting have won national and international awards and are well respected within the industry.

“Visitors will be able to find sugar free, dairy free, gluten free, raw, plus “normal” chocolate. All the chocolatiers make their products by hand and this can be seen in the high quality of their products.”

Exhibitors include Toot Sweets, Duffy Sheardown, Fifth Dimension Chocolates, Champion and Reeves, Drink Up, Mukaase Carribean Foods, Darwins, Plant Bites, Forever Cacao, Marou, The Chocolatier, a full list is available on the festival website.

Local chefs and chocolatiers including Marcus Bean from Brompton Cookery School, James Sherwin from Wild Shropshire and Michel Njsten from the Albrighton Hussey Hotel will take to the demo stage throughout the weekend.

New to the festival this year are extended workshops in the Chocolate Cookery School, these are ticketed workshops which will be run by industry experts and award-winning Chocolatier David Greenwood Haigh, Judith Lewis and Hazel Lee.

The workshops are:

– Artsy Bar, which gives visitors the opportunity to create a chocolate bar using different coloured chocolate bars to create a special design.

– An Introduction to Chocolate where visitors will be able to learn how to make a ganache, roll truffles, create a bar, and discs of chocolate topped with treats.

– A Rum and Chocolate Pairing and A Wine and Chocolate Pairing, with wine supplied by Tanners.

Tickets for these workshops can be purchased from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/shrewsbury-chocolate-festival-15470996164

The extremely popular Chocolate Lolly Pop workshop will aldo be returning, again raising money for Shrewsbury Ark and Birmingham Children’s Hospital. This workshop will be available in the main area of the marquee.

Local musicians including Beth Prior will be performing in a busking style.

Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival takes place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th November, 10am until 5pm in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

Entry to the festival is free.