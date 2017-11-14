Man suffers leg injury after being shot at with air gun in Telford

A man has suffered a leg injury after being shot at with what is believed to be an air rifle in Telford.

The man in his 40s was walking along Churchway, Stirchley in between Calverhall and Cornbrook when the incident happened yesterday.

The victim, who sustained a small injury to his lower leg, did not see or hear anyone in the area at the time.

PC Heather Bateman said: “I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and thankfully the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing but we are keen to identify the suspect as soon as possible and as such, are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 755S of 13 November.