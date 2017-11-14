Ludlow Food Centre named ‘Food Hall Butchery Business of the Year’ at prestigious awards ceremony

The Butchery department in Ludlow Food Centre, headed by John Brereton was announced as the ‘Food Hall Butchery Business of the Year 2017’ at a prestigious awards ceremony in London, coming out on top to beat competition from finalists Delifonseca Dockside in Liverpool and Fodder Food Hall in Harrogate.

The nation’s finest butchers gathered on Monday 6th November at County Hall in London to celebrate the best industry has to offer at the Butcher’s Shop of the Year awards.

The annual Butcher’s Shop of the Year awards reward excellence and innovation in butchery in independent butchers, food halls, farm shops, new butchery businesses, halal, online butchery, and innovation of the year. A special award was also given to the young butcher of the year, in memory of industry legend Marco Peerdeman who passed away earlier this year.

Aidan Fortune, Deputy Editor at Meat Trades Journal said: “The awards are a great opportunity to get noticed. So much of the hard work in the butchery industry goes unsung and unseen by the public, so if you can even be a finalist in an award like this it’s a fantastic achievement.”

John Brereton, Butchery Manager at Ludlow Food Centre said: “Winning this prestigious award is a great reward for all the hard work that our team put into producing the products and displays, and a great testament to the fine produce from our own farms. I am delighted that this has been recognised by this renowned and sought-after accolade.”