ESP Energy open days to lift the lid on how to get heating systems funded by Government

ESP Energy, in conjunction with Berrys of Shrewsbury, are hosting two special Open Days on the 16th & 17th November 2017.

The company is inviting Shropshire’s business, farming and building communities to discover how to save on their energy consumption.

Set to be an extremely informative afternoon, as well as leading talks throughout the day on all forms of renewable energy for domestic and commercial properties, ESP Energy Director Mike Collison is looking forward to enlightening delegates on the how they can have their heating systems funded via the Government’s Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme:

“We continue to work with people and businesses who have little knowledge of the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme and the huge cost saving that this offers. Providing the funding for heating systems in business, rural or domestic contexts, through our two Open Days, we aim to educate people on how they can access and utilise this very beneficial scheme.”

Demonstrating and discussing various other ways of future-proofing home energy costs, to include ground and air source heating apparatus, solar PV systems and battery charging, ESP Energy encourage participation at the event for all those that are looking to save costs whilst not wishing to reduce heating effectiveness.

Particularly relevant for (but not limited to) homeowners, homebuilders, farmers, rural business owners, conveyancing solicitors, accountants and architects, the Open Days will be hosted at Berrys, Shrewsbury Business Park, from 11.30pm- 3pm on the 16th & 17th November 2017.

Those wishing to attend this informal event, are asked to register themselves and any clients or customers that they would like to bring along, at www.epsenergy.co.uk.

A complimentary lunch will be provided.