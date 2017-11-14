A41 north of Standford Bridge to close for recovery of overturned lorry

The A41 north of Standford Bridge is to be closed at 7pm this evening for the recovery of a lorry which overturned this morning.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place to allow the lorry’s load to be safely transferred to another lorry before its recovery. It is hoped that this will be completed before the rush hour starts.

During the closure from 7pm the following, lengthy, diversion will be in operation:

A41 north of the Forton Road roundabout at the Chester Road Junction

Chester Road to the B5062 junction

B5062 to A442 at Crudgington Crossroads

A442 to A53 roundabout at Hodnet

A53 to Tern Hill Roundabout, where traffic will re-join the A41

It is hoped the recovery will take around two hours, but this is subject to change.