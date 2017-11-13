Stag Capital Finance celebrates first anniversary with sponsorship deal

The main hospitality and conference hub at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s stadium has been given a sponsorship boost by a local businessman.

Stag Capital Finance is celebrating the first anniversary of its Shropshire launch in sourcing commercial funding by businessman Mark Pilsbury and he has decided to support the club’s Sovereign Suite to mark the milestone.

Mark, a keen football supporter, commented: “Having recently moved to live in Shrewsbury I am well aware of the passion that the football club creates in the town and indeed the county, so I am happy to be able to showcase my firm’s services in such a popular location.

“I have attended several matches and was very impressed by the high standard of hospitality and service in the Sovereign Suite, together with the added comfort of padded seating on the balcony to watch the game in style!

“With the team also being in a fantastic position – flying high in the league – there is a real buzz about the place and I believe that success breeds success and this will in turn create a huge opportunity to help raise the profile of my business.”

Andy Tretton, a former player for the club and now its commercial sales executive, added: “The Sovereign Suite is at the heart of the club, providing an excellent facility for both business users and private parties.

“We are very grateful to Stag Capital Finance for its sponsorship and hope that its company name, with bespoke signage created by local company Cyclone Sign & Print, is suitably brought to the attention of the thousands of guests who attend the football matches and many different conferences and functions here.”