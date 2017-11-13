Shrewsbury Market Hall to host festive late night events

Shrewsbury Market Hall is running a series of festive late nights in the lead up to Christmas.

They kick off on Wednesday November 15 when stalls and restaurants will be open until 9pm for the Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on and Christmas Cracker event in the town.

The evening will include a line-up of live bands starting with Redkix Acoustic Duo at 5.30pm, followed by guitarist Alan Jaggs at 6.15pm, the Sunflower Saxes at 7pm and Shropshire Ukulele Massive at 7.45pm.

Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will also be available to shoppers who make a retail purchase on the night, 6pm to 8pm.

A similar late night shopping event will also be staged on Wednesday December 13, coinciding with ‘Carols in The Square’. An audio link will relay both the carols and BBC Radio Shropshire coverage live of the event from The Square into the Market Hall.

Again shoppers, who make a retail purchase in the market, will be entitled to a complimentary mince pie and glass of mulled wine, 6pm – 8pm.

December 2 and December 16 will see the market open for Saturday late nights when its restaurants, bars and a number of retail stalls will be open up until 10pm.

And choirs will be performing in the Market Hall on Saturdays leading up to Christmas from December 9. These include The Mere Singers, 12 noon to 1pm on December 9; The Phoenix Singers, 10.30am to 11.30am, and the Samaritans choir, 12 noon to 2pm on December 16 and Of One Accord at 11 to 11.45am and 2pm to 2.45pm on December 23.

The Market Hall will be open additional hours from 8am to 4pm on Thursday December 21 and 9am to 3pm on Christmas Eve. It will re-open after Christmas on December 27.