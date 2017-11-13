Robbers demand money and cigarettes from cashier at petrol station in Cross Houses

Police are investigating following a robbery at a petrol station in Cross Houses near Shrewsbury.

Two unknown people entered the petrol station at around 7.50pm on Saturday 11 November, and demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier.

The cashier, a woman in her 50s was uninjured.

The offenders are believed to have been driving a white van and had fled the scene in the direction of Shrewsbury.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Malcolm Normandin of West Mercia Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the vehicle matching the description above.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia police on 101, quoting crime reference 626s of 11 November 2017.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk