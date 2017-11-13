English Heritage launch crowd funding campaign to support Iron Bridge conservation project

English Heritage has launched its first ever crowd funding campaign to support its conservation project on the Iron Bridge.

Members of the public are being asked to donate cash in a bid to raise £25,000 to help meet the £3.6m cost of the project.

As of Monday afternoon, just over £13,000 had already been raised.

Extensive surveys have revealed that Britain’s best-known industrial monument is suffering from cracking due to stresses in the ironwork dating from the original construction, ground movement over the centuries, and an earthquake at the end of the 19th century.

Erected in 1779 over the River Severn in Shropshire, the cradle of the Industrial Revolution, the Iron Bridge was the first single span arch bridge in the world to be made of cast iron and was a turning point in British engineering as cast iron became widely used in the construction of bridges and buildings.

For further details and to support the campaign visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/project-iron-bridge