Ellerdine Village Hall needs your support to secure vital funding

Ellerdine Village Hall is calling for the support of the local community to help win funding as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

The village hall responds to the needs of the local community by offering facilities to enable groups of residents to come together through meetings, clubs, events, and social activities.

Ellerdine Village Hall is relying on votes to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £10,000 which they hope will enable the refurbishment of the kitchen. The current kitchen is old and unfit for purpose, and only allows for small scale catering compared to the hall capacity. A new kitchen would solve the specific problems which include inadequate oven capacity, no dishwasher, insufficient refrigeration, no extractor fans, old cracked floor tiles and unfit food preparation areas. Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so additional support is vital.

EVH is an independent registered charity managed by local volunteers. There has been a community building on the site since 1933, with the current hall built on to the former schoolmasters’ residence in the 1970’s. Over recent years proactive management has revitalized the hall into a thriving focal point for many within the largest rural parish in Telford & Wrekin. The hall now attracts over 3000 users a year, and last year £10,000 was raised to spend on external improvements to enable better accessibility. The enhancements have generated unsolicited praise from local residents for the difference they have made.

Michelle Cliff, Chair from EVH says: “This village hall has a huge amount of potential to be a venue of choice for more community activities. The limitations of the kitchen are deterring an increase of hire and we want to enable more people in the community to use this warm and welcoming facility. Support from the public by voting will make a real difference.”

To get behind Ellerdine Village Hall and help make a difference in your local community, visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-5064 and submit your vote before midday on 21 November 2017.