Cyclist suffers serious facial injuries following collision in Shrewsbury

A cyclist suffered serious facial injuries following a collision involving another cycle in Shrewsbury last week.

The incident happened along the Telford Way bridge in Shrewsbury at around 7.20pm on Thursday 9 November.

West Mercia Police who are investigating the collision says that one cyclist was travelling towards the Heathgates traffic island in the cycle lane while a second cyclist was travelling from the island towards Monkmoor when the two collided.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the bikes and the manner in which they were being ridden.

They are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can help is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 464S of 10 November.