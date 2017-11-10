Telford & Wrekin Council’s Local Plan takes step closer towards adoption

Telford & Wrekin Council has published the Inspector’s Report on the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan, which takes a big step closer towards adoption.

The Examination in Public into the Local Plan has now concluded. The inspector has found the plan to be sound, subject to certain modifications.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for the Local Plan, said: “It is standard practice for a planning inspector to make changes as a result of the examination in public and now that process is completed, we are a big step closer to the plan being adopted.

“Once it has been adopted, the Local Plan will provide the Council with greater certainty regarding future development within the borough through a robust and up to date development plan.

“Having an adopted Plan in place provides confidence to the development market and local people promoting development in locations that support existing communities and enabling economic growth.”

Policies in the plan will also enable delivery of accommodation that meets current and future need, supports provision of specialist and supported housing and the protection and enhancement of the Borough’s important cultural and heritage assets.

The modifications included an increase in the number of houses to be delivered. On an annual basis, this means an additional 86 homes per year over the 20 year period covered by the plan. The Inspector has supported the Council’s proposals for employment development including the site of the proposed Newport Innovation Park, recognising the Borough’s economic success.

Following the release of the Inspector’s Report, officers will be recommending that the Local Plan, be formally adopted at January’s full Council meeting.

The Inspector’s Report is available to view on the Council’s website.